SAN ANTONIO — As you may have already heard by now, Circle K (the convenience store company that acquired Valero's Corner Store brand) will not continue Valero's old tradition of rewarding San Antonians with a free cup of coffee the morning after a Spurs playoff win.
However, that's not stopping one local man from keeping the tradition alive!
Richard Acosta announced on Facebook that McDonald's Acosta Franchise Restaurants will gift Spurs fans with a free small cup of coffee the morning after the Silver and Black claim a 'W' during playoffs.
In his post, Acosta said, "If the Spurs win, we will all win."
Now, just as with previous deals offered by Valero, the offer is only valid during playoff games.
No purchase is necessary and there is a limit of one coffee per person and one coffee per vehicle.
The Spurs are currently going up against the Denver Nuggets in Round 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Despite a strong start in the series winning Game 1 in Denver, the Spurs blew a 19-point lead last night, falling to the Nuggets in Game 2.
Game 3 will be held in San Antonio at the AT&T Center.
If the Spurs win Game 3, you can pick up your free coffee at any of the following locations:
101 Alamo Plaza –Just off Riverwalk
1009 Hondo St. –In Devine, TX
11031 Culebra & Westwood
14630 Huebner & NW Military HWY
11482 Perrin Beitel & Naco Perrin
6703 Leslie -In Walmart
1846 Gen Mc Mullen -Next to Kennedy HS
2922 Blanco & Fresno
10950 Hwy 151 –Next to Sea World
11038 Potranco Rd. & 1604
721 San Pedro -2 Blocks from SAC
8349 Culebra - off Timber View
6350 Old Pearsall Rd. & Loop 410
2315 SW 36th Street – Next to Port of SA
8923 W. Military - In Walmart
11210 Potranco Rd. – In Walmart
8819 State Hwy 151 & Potranco
14830 Lytle-Sommerset – In Lytle, Texas
15011 Jones Maltsberger & Thousand Oaks
3806 North loop 1604 East & Bulverde
12203 Jones Maltsberger & Starcrest
4720 Broadway, next to Incarnate Word College
1450 Austin Highway
430 Austin Highway - In Walmart
5346 Roosevelt & 410