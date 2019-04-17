SAN ANTONIO — As you may have already heard by now, Circle K (the convenience store company that acquired Valero's Corner Store brand) will not continue Valero's old tradition of rewarding San Antonians with a free cup of coffee the morning after a Spurs playoff win.

However, that's not stopping one local man from keeping the tradition alive!

Richard Acosta announced on Facebook that McDonald's Acosta Franchise Restaurants will gift Spurs fans with a free small cup of coffee the morning after the Silver and Black claim a 'W' during playoffs.

In his post, Acosta said, "If the Spurs win, we will all win."

Now, just as with previous deals offered by Valero, the offer is only valid during playoff games.

No purchase is necessary and there is a limit of one coffee per person and one coffee per vehicle.

The Spurs are currently going up against the Denver Nuggets in Round 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Despite a strong start in the series winning Game 1 in Denver, the Spurs blew a 19-point lead last night, falling to the Nuggets in Game 2.

Game 3 will be held in San Antonio at the AT&T Center.

If the Spurs win Game 3, you can pick up your free coffee at any of the following locations:

101 Alamo Plaza –Just off Riverwalk

1009 Hondo St. –In Devine, TX

11031 Culebra & Westwood

14630 Huebner & NW Military HWY

11482 Perrin Beitel & Naco Perrin

6703 Leslie -In Walmart

1846 Gen Mc Mullen -Next to Kennedy HS

2922 Blanco & Fresno

10950 Hwy 151 –Next to Sea World

11038 Potranco Rd. & 1604

721 San Pedro -2 Blocks from SAC

8349 Culebra - off Timber View

6350 Old Pearsall Rd. & Loop 410

2315 SW 36th Street – Next to Port of SA

8923 W. Military - In Walmart

11210 Potranco Rd. – In Walmart

8819 State Hwy 151 & Potranco

14830 Lytle-Sommerset – In Lytle, Texas

15011 Jones Maltsberger & Thousand Oaks

3806 North loop 1604 East & Bulverde

12203 Jones Maltsberger & Starcrest

4720 Broadway, next to Incarnate Word College

1450 Austin Highway

430 Austin Highway - In Walmart

5346 Roosevelt & 410