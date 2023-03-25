Local martial arts gym hosting fundraiser for family of late SAFD fire engineer

When he wasn't working at the fire department, Samuel Hudson was an avid Jiu Jitsu competitor at Brazilian Top Team Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — A local martial arts gym is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a San Antonio fire engineer after his death in early March.

Before his passing, Samuel Hudson was a member of the San Antonio Fire Department. When he wasn't on the clock, Hudson was an avid Jiu Jitsu competitor at Brazilian Top Team Texas. The owners said he had recently earned his second degree black belt.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, April 1 at 12pm. According to an event flyer, proceeds will go to Hudson's children and family.

