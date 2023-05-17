Local man facing federal charges related to January 6 after allegedly sharing videos on Facebook

Frederic Fiol, 41, is facing four federal charges in connection to unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Another San Antonio man is facing criminal charges for his alleged participation in the incident on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.



Frederic Fiol, 41, was identified by the FBI through posts and photos he allegedly made on Facebook showing him at the scene participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot intended to overturn the election of President Biden, according to arrest paperwork from the Department of Justice.

Fiol is facing charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and illegally demonstrating in the Capitol.

According to the warrant, Fiol had a conversation using Facebook messenger with a "friend" who is an FBI informant in which he sent photos of items he allegedly purchased saying he was "gearing up to go help save western civilation as we know it." The photos show hats, gloves, clothing with flags, goggles and combat boots from an Amazon order.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that Fiol booked flights from San Antonio International Airport to Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington on Jan. 5, 2021. According to flight records, he booked a return flight to San Antonio on Jan. 7, 2021.

Fiol also allegedly sent videos on Messenger showing him inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, on one of which he allegedly commented,"I made history."

"Dude, I can’t believe you got involved in this bullsh**," one Facebook user replied to his message. "Now they’re f***in’ talking on TV to f***in’ prosecute everybody f***in’ that they can find or whatever. F***in’ – you guys are following a f***in’ idiot. Trump’s a f***in douche bag, psychopath, and a f***in’ child molester. No more than that.”

“It was peaceful when I was [sic] there, they let people walk in and took selfies with cops," Fiol replied. "That sh** happened hours before I got there.”

Fiol subsequently unsent the videos, according to the paperwork.