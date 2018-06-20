A San Antonio man is behind bars after police say he recorded secret videos of a teenage girl.

Christopher Mendiola, 28, is accused of recording his fiancé’s teenage family member while she was in the shower. Investigators said Mendiola set his phone in a basket located in the bathroom to record the teen while she was showering.

Officials said he has asked her in the past to record herself showering in exchange for payment. She denied and informed his fiancé about the request.

The fiancé reportedly confronted him about it and demanded that he give her his phone so she could remove him from their family cellular plan.

When she went through the phone before returning it to the cell phone company, she found deleted videos of him setting up a camera in the bathroom and recording her teenage family member.

Mendiola has been charged with invasive video recording.

