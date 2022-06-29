Local K9 search and rescue group assist with 18-wheeler investigation on Quintana Road

Dog handler Sarah Stone said their mission lasted three hours as their dog searched through heavy brush

SAN ANTONIO — An investigation on the southwest side continues after numerous migrants died in an abandoned 18-wheeler on Quintana Road.

A dog handler with Alamo Area Search and Rescue told KENS 5 the volunteer-based nonprofit assisted with law enforcement at the scene on Tuesday.

"We were only requested to send out one dog," said Sarah Stone.

A team made up of a German Shepard, handler and two flankers went to search. A flanker is what they call the person responsible for helping the handler watch the dog's behavior among other tasks.

Stone said the team spent a few hours searching.

"It was about ten acres. We have covered a lot bigger area in other cases but this one took about three areas with how thick the brush was," she said.

Stone found a lot of clothes in the area. She also saw backpacks, blankets, food and water bottles. It's not clear if they belonged to anyone in the semi-truck.

"Apparently this is a place where a lot of people have gone into. They obviously are going into some of that thicket and it's not pleasant for anybody.”

Stone couldn't reveal much more about the search, but hopes, whatever ground the dog did cover will help investigators move the case along.

To date, the Bexar County Medical Examiner reports the death toll up to 53. The identities of two victims are being reported by Guatemalan news media. We have learned they are sisters Carla and Griselda Carac Tambriz.