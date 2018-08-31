SAN ANTONIO — A local group is rallying support for a bill that would fund Holocaust history courses for middle and high school students.

Gayle Korzeniowski is the daughter of two Holocaust survivors. Her father spent time in a labor camp, her mother, in a death camp. The British liberated the two -- who eventually made it to the United States.

“This is something that should not ever, ever be forgotten about,” said Korzeniowski.

Their stories and scars are what drives her passion for Holocaust education.

“You cannot rewrite history and so the only way that we can teach is to share it,” said Debbie Linck.

She is a member of Hadassah. The organization empowers Jewish women to inspire change.

During a tour of the Holocaust museum at the San Antonio Jewish Community Center, Hadassah members shared how President Lyndon B. Johnson had a hand in helping Jewish refugees.

They also discussed proposed legislation allowing private donors to fund Holocaust education in schools.

Click: Never Again Education Act

“The Never Again Act and the Holocaust museum here does a lot to give tours to school children at different organizations and to get the word out about the prevention of genocide in the history of the Holocaust.”

The women say to learn from the past, you must know it.

The Never Again Education Act has been introduced to the House of Representatives. It is now being reviewed by a committee. From there it has to pass votes in the House and Senate.

