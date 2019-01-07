SAN ANTONIO — Entrepreneurship week is dubbed the "Fiesta" of inspiration and development. The week packed with workshops and networking meet-ups for business owners or anyone with a breakthrough idea is underway.

A San Antonio entrepreneur says collaboration can be the key to success. Big things are happening in the two-story lighthouse nestled in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.



"The Impact Guild is a co-working space but we are really about forming a community of entrepreneurs, creatives, change makers," explained the founder Sarah Woolsey.



She opened up the idea factory to help others with their own business journeys.

"A deep part of our mission is creating this community of people who are here to support one another's ideas, get that off the ground,” said Woolsey. “Co-working just happens to be a really great viable business model that adds value to people, gives them the amenities of an office and things like that, that they need."



As Woolsey got her business up and running, she reached out to Launch SA for resources.



The group helped her so much, now she’s paying it forward. This year, during Launch SA Entrepreneur Week, The Impact Guild will host a day-long workshop for innovators in our community. Woolsey is excited to see new ideas take shape.



"All of these different ways San Antonio grows, we all get better as there's more touch points, connectivity, I kind of picture this weave and knit of a sweater just kind of getting tighter and tighter," said Woolsey.