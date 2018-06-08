Firefighters from several local fire departments will deploy to California this week to help battle wildfires burning throughout the state.

San Antonio Fire Department Spokesman Woody Woodward says seven members of SAFD, one engine, and one brush truck will brave the extreme and dangerous conditions. Woodward says they the team is currently waiting on apparatus to be sent by trucks before deploying.

Schertz Fire Chief Cade Long says that 17 firefighters from the area are being sent to Shasta County, California to help with the fires there.

Chief Long says that firefighters from ESD 3 Canyon Lake and District 7 will be deployed as well.

In total, 25 engines and 97 firefighters from 32 departments from the state of Texas will head to California's aid.

