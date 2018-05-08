SAN ANTONIO — 7-month-old Jayden was born with plagiocephaly, which is a flattening of the head, as well as congenital torticollis, which is stiffness of the neck. His family is trying to raise money for very expensive helmet to fix those problems, but they are running out of time.

"We need to get a helmet before the 12 months of age, because if we don't get it before then, he's going to need surgery," Jayden's grandmother Sylvia Martinez said. She told us that helmet, which could cost up to $5,000 and is not covered by insurance, will be used to help his brain grow symmetrically. Martinez added, "The brain is pushing on his forehead so it's making the skull shape differently. The brain won't grow correctly. It can mess with his eyes, his eyesight."

Martinez said the head is growing this way because he favored sleeping on one side of his head inside his mother's stomach.

His head has been growing this way since birth, but with the clock ticking, the family is desperate to raise money for the helmet to avoid surgery, which could be necessary by the time Jayden turns one in a few months. "The doctors told us they are going to break a part of his skull to release pressure, but mom and him are going to have to be in the hospital for quite some time," Martinez said.

But that is something both Jayden's mother, who is a single mom, and grandmother want to avoid, which is why they started a GoFundMe to help their baby boy. You can check it out here: https://www.gofundme.com/8zkw2-plagiocephaly

© 2018 KENS