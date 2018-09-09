A local family is spreading awareness about childhood cancer after they snapped a photo of their youngest daughter and noticed something was not right.

When Celia Casarez was five months old, her mother took a picture and noticed a glow in her eye.

"Years before, I was watching a story on the national news and saw a mother talking about how her child's cancer could be seen in a picture," Lauren Casarez said. "Something about that just clicked in my head, and I just knew something was wrong."

Two weeks later, the family was sitting in an eye specialist's office when they heard the news that every parent dreads.

"She turned around and said, 'I see a tumor,' and I immediately broke down," Lauren Casarez said. "She's diagnosed with retinoblastoma which basically means she has a tumor growing on her retina."

Celia went through six rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, but more than two years after she was diagnosed, the tumor is still there.

"When she reaches five [years old], once the retina stops growing I think the chance of it reoccurring goes down dramatically. But she will still have to be monitored for the rest of her life," Casarez said. '

She said this type of eye cancer is more common than people think.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, only about 4 percent of federal government research funding is dedicated to childhood cancer, with 100 different types of cancers.

Casarez hopes by sharing Celia's story, it will bring more awareness to the dire need for more funding and research.

"Help us save our kids," Casarez said. "Help us save your kids and your grandkids. Help us spread the awareness."

