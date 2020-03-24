SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video mentions a barbecue for the foodservice industry scheduled to take place this weekend. Rebecca Creek Distillery has had to postpone the barbecue due to the city's most recent "Stay Home, Work Safe" order.

Distilleries across the country are pitching in to help during the coronavirus pandemic, by making hand sanitizer. One local distillery that is doing just that to help out their fellow Texans.

Rebecca Creek Distillery is known for it's Enchanted Rock Vodka, Rebecca Creek Whiskey, and Texas Ranger Whiskey, but now thanks to the FDA giving distillers the green light, they'll also be known for sanitizer.

"We immediately went out and bought all of the ingredients to start making it right away because we make ethanol alcohol here every day, so with that that's the main ingredient for hand sanitizer," said Steve Isom who is the founder of the distillery, and he says it will not be a gel, but more like a spray. He told us, "You can spray different. Hospital beds, ambulances, things like that and you can also put it on your hand as well."

They are using one of their stills where they make ethanol alcohol. They combine that with the right amounts of hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl, and glycerol, blend it down and later next week they plan to have 10,000 liters of 80 proof hand sanitizer and they'll be giving a lot of it away. Isom said, "With this first batch we're going to give most of it to first responders. We got a lot of calls from different police departments, EMS departments, hospitals from all over."

Cranking out sanitizer is also helping their bottom line. Isom added, "We are making other batches possibly to sell just because we get 50,000 people a year coming through our distillery for tours and tastings, so that's all been shut down and we have to come up with other revenue streams to keep us going."

