Local businesses struggle to hire and retain good employees; UTSA students can attend championship game free | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio businesses report that they are still struggling with hiring and retaining good employees. Tuesday is the first full day federal employees will head to work under a vaccine mandate. Two years after a security guard was shot to death outside a night club, police are looking for the suspects. UTSA students will be able to attend the C-USA conference championship game in two weeks for free thanks to donations.
