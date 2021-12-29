Local business printing 100 banners in hopes to help find Lina Khil

Businesses or residential homes can put them up in their storefront or at their homes.

SAN ANTONIO — The whirring of the printing machine fills the room at The Creative Mango.

This northeast side printing and marketing business is giving away 100 banners, but they'll make more if they need to.

The signs display Lina's name, photo and a call to action for anyone who knows anything.

Owner Marco Garcia says local restaurants have already picked up banners

"We can accomplish great things when we all come together," Garcia says. He's a family man with a three year old daughter of his own. "I ask myself what would I do if this was my child," he said.

Each banner is printed with the purpose of trying to try to bring Lina home.