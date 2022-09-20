Local blood supply low, community blood drives being held this week

September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month.

SAN ANTONIO — The blood supply is dangerously low in San Antonio right now.

According to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, our community has a two day supply of blood, and only a one and a half day supply of type O blood.

A blood drive is being held at the Fair Oaks Country Club Tuesday, September 20 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is located at 7900 Fair Oaks Parkway in Boerne, 78015.

A second blood drive will be held at Memorial High School located at 1227 Memorial Drive on Friday, September 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The STBTC wants you to know that September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month.

People with sickle cell disease average 2.5 hospital or emergency room visits each year and these patients often need blood transfusions throughout their lives.

Additional blood drives in the San Antonio, Laredo and Victoria communities can be found here.

