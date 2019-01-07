SAN ANTONIO — It’s a simple act of kindness: Rockafellas Barber Shop on the city’s Northwest side offered free haircuts to veterans on Sunday.

For the owner, Robert “Rico” Rodriguez, it’s a way to give back after life almost defeated him.

“I'm constantly thinking of how I can give back to society in which I took so much from when I lived another life,” said Rodriguez.

Before Rodriguez started cutting hair, his childhood was cut short.

“I went to prison when I was 16 with a 20-year sentence basically,” he said.

Rodriguez said he was convicted for Involuntary Manslaughter.

When he was 13 he started boxing and continued his hobby during his time in prison, becoming a champion on the prison circuit.

“I went on to fight and basically almost undefeated,” said Rodriguez.

When Rodriguez was released from prison, his life took another sharp turn.

“When I got into back into society, it was like I ran into a world of drugs and alcohol,” he said. “I fell into a heroin addiction that took me on another different journey.”

And for almost 20 years, Rodriguez said he struggled with addiction.

But, instead of throwing in the towel, Rodriguez fought back.

“The world offers you so much and depending on how you receive it, that's what's going to dictate how you live,” he said. “We learn by our mistakes through trial and error.”

Rodriguez now gives back. He often offers free haircuts to veterans at his shop, Rockafellas.

“We can be everything we can be and it's through The military is through the government of the United States that we're able to live the way we live, the American Dream as everybody says,” said Rodriguez.

Veteran Raul Ramirez has been coming into Rockafellas for years, and now brings his children in to get their haircut.

“A lot of good things come from just coming in here once a week,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said many people come in to see Rodriguez and are inspired by his story.

“I just came here to see Rico and how much he has accomplished. It’s just an inspiration of what can you do as long as you stay positive,” he added.

Rodriguez also mentors kids and teens who are aspiring boxers.

Rodriguez said he just wants to know him as being a good person, and motivate others to keep trying to achieve their goals, no matter the obstacles set before you.

“You have to continue to grow, continue to get better, and that's the key to success, I believe,” said Rodriguez.