Local bar offering free breakfast tacos after Cowboy Breakfast cancellation

Due to the Cowboy Breakfast cancelation, a local bar will be hosting an event with free breakfast tacos and sandwiches.

SAN ANTONIO — A local bar is offering free breakfast tacos after the cancellation of the Cowboy Breakfast, according to an Instagram post.

Smoke BBQ+Skybar will be hosting Kegs & Eggs where there will be free breakfast tacos and sandwiches, a rodeo concert ticket giveaway, mechanical bull, drink specials and more.

The doors to the event will open at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, and the bar said there will not be a cover.

The Cowboy Breakfast was canceled after the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation was unable to meet their timeline and pull together the logistics surrounding the breakfast, the foundation said in Dec. 2022.

To learn more about the music lineup and giveaway, click here.

