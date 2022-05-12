San Antonio's iconic Hispanic Elvis died in March, but his legacy will continue to live on forever.

SAN ANTONIO — Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery is displaying a beautiful and vibrant tribute to San Antonio's iconic Hispanic Elvis, who passed away in March.

The bakery said a personality as large as his deserves an altar as equally grand.

"Hispanic Elvis" was known for posing with his fans in his Elvis attire. He performed for people with his homemade guitar and cycled around the west side for about two decades.

Locals and tourists would often find him at Market Square outside of Mi Tierra. General Manager of the restaurant, Mayra Hinojosa, said they would be honoring Hispanic Elvis with a photo on their ofrenda, or alter, celebrating the lives of impactful community members who have passed.

In January, it was announced that the 76-year-old icon contracted COVID-19 and was in the hospital not only fighting COVID, but an esophageal infection as well.

"People ask for him, and we’re just happy he’s not suffering any more. He's in a better place," said Hinojosa.

Long live the king 🤴🏽🎸 A personality this large deserved an altar equally as grand. Our tribute to Hispanic Elvis is now on display in our lobby. Descansa en Paz, JJ ❤️ Posted by Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery on Thursday, May 12, 2022