Loaded gun found yards away from Lytle primary school campus

The father reportedly unloaded the gun before authorities arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — Lytle Police Chief Richey Priest shared a photo of a gun on Twitter, saying it was found yards away from a school.

"Thank God that a couple walking their child home from the Primary School found his loaded Taurus 9 MM handgun on the side of the road," he tweeted.

The father reportedly unloaded the gun before authorities arrived. And it also took place before school let out.

"I'm glad they saw it," he wrote.

Thank God that a couple walking their child home from the Primary School found this loaded Taurus 9 MM handgun on the side of the road. Just a few yards from the campus. The man unloaded the gun before we arrived. This occurred just as school let out. I’m glad they saw it. pic.twitter.com/xbeneXSe0V — Richey Priest (@lytlepdchief) February 24, 2023

