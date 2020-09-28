Interim LMPD chief testifies on Breonna Taylor case, handling of protests

Robert Schroeder said there was a time when Mayor Greg Fischer expressed a lack of trust in the police department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder testified to Metro Council about the city's handling of Breonna Taylor's death and ensuing protests Monday afternoon.

His testimony is part of the Government Oversight and Audit Committee's investigation into the Fischer administration's actions following Taylor's death.

Schroeder has refused to answer questions regarding former LMPD detective Brett Hankison or discuss any details regarding the death of David McAtee, a popular West Louisville barbecue business owner killed on June 1.

The interim chief did say there was a time Mayor Greg Fischer expressed lack of trust in the police department. He also said there have been communication issues between the department and Fischer's office throughout protests, but said they have gotten better

Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess said the same thing during her testimony nearly two weeks prior. During the five hours of questioning and testimony, Hess said "mistakes were made," describing miscommunication between her, Fischer's office and LMPD.

LMPD Mjr. Paul Humphrey said there's been lots of confusion for officers on the streets about what orders or laws to enforce, and when to hold back.

"There’s been a lot of frustration on the part of the police department and the officers on the street about what direction to take, what stance to take, what lines are we going to enforce?"

Schroeder was named interim chief when former chief Steve Conrad was released from his duties immediately following McAtee's death. In early September, Schroeder announced he will retire Oct. 1.

LMPD Deputy Chief Yvette Gentry will serve as interim chief while the search continues for a permanent police chief.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.