Llano County library system to stay open for now

County commissioners voted to remove an item related to closing libraries from their agenda on Thursday.

LLANO, Texas — Controversy started brewing over certain books in the Llano County library system two years ago when residents complained that certain books were inappropriate for children. Those books were removed from the shelves at the instruction of a county judge and commissioner.

Some of the books removed were children's books like "The Butt and Fart Books," which show bodily functions in a comedic manner; "In the Night Kitchen" by Maurice Sendak; "It's Perfectly Normal" by Robbie H. Harris; "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents"; "They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group"; "Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen"; and "Spinning."

Opposed to censorship in her public library, Leila Green Little decided to file a lawsuit against the County, the county judge, all of the county commissioners, the library director and four members of the Library Advisory Board.

A federal judge ruled in her favor and ordered the County to put the books back within 24 hours. Following that ruling, the commissioners court was set to meet on April 13 to discuss closing the library system.

"It's like what toddlers do when they don't get their way, right? They throw a tantrum. The County lost in court, and now they are responding by threatening to shut down the library," Green Little said.

Some Llano County parents said a closure would take away basic needs from the people who need it most.

"I fear the lack of information being readily available and entertainment, quite frankly," Alecia Morrison said. "Quite frankly, the nursing home communities, they should have as much access to news and books and everything else they want. And when you take this away, what's their other option? Where are they going to go?"

"There are so many people who don't have internet or resources to knowledge outside of the public school system that when this is gone, all of that will be gone too," Zoya Farzampour said.

On Thursday, the commissioners court voted to remove the item related to a possible closure from its agenda. Commissioners said the libraries will stay open while the County continues to deal with the federal lawsuit.

