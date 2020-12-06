x
LIVE UPDATES: Protests for police reform continue in downtown San Antonio

Demonstrators organized outside of Public Safety Headquarters for a protest on Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — On Friday afternoon, protesters returned to downtown San Antonio calling for racial justice and police reform.

Demonstrators have planned to assemble outside of Public Safety Headquarters, and another march is planned for later in the evening.

Here are the latest updates from the ground:

4 p.m.

Organizers have gathered outside of Public Safety Headquarters. The crowd is small as of now, but they are registering people to vote and setting up a tent with bottles of water for protesters.

Downtown SA protests planned

Demonstrators are expected to return this afternoon for two planned events. We're live at Public Safety Headquarters.

Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Friday, June 12, 2020

