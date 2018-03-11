EAGLE PASS — A Live Oak resident won $1.4 million on a slot machine at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel on Friday night.

The lucky player struck it big on a Michael Jackson slot machine around 1:30 am, taking home $1,493,619.22.

Casino officials said the guest had been on the floor for just an hour before hitting the jackpot. He or she has been a frequenter of the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino for over six years.

"On behalf of the whole team, congratulations to our newest millionaire! There is nothing like the excitement when someone strikes it big here! Our guests are like one big family, so we are all feeling like excited winners this morning!”, Assistant General Manager Lorenzo Suke said.

