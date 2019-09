LIVE OAK, Texas — One lucky Live Oak resident will receive $1,000 every week for the next 20 years after winning the top prize on the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand.

According to a release from the Texas Lottery, the $2 scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stripes Store located at 2815 E. Main Street in Uvalde.

The ticket was the first of five top prizes available to be claimed in the game.

The winner chose the weekly payment option and elected to remain anonymous.