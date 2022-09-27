'Emotional roller coaster': Live Oak Police search for person of interest after woman found in drainage ditch

Stokes said workers found her mother. She said at first police couldn't identify her, because Briseno didn't have any of her belongings.

SAN ANTONIO — Questions continue to mount after a mother was found dead in a drainage ditch in Live Oak. Meanwhile, Live Oak Police are on the hunt for a person of interest. Keith Hammond is the victim's boyfriend. Police want to find him and question him.

Last week, Laura Cavazos Briseno was found in a drainage ditch across from a hospital at Judson and Toepperwein Road. Police tell KENS 5 her death is suspicious. The family is left piecing together the mystery. Asya Stokes is the victim's daughter. She just wants to know what happened. The 18-year-old also believes her mom's death is suspicious.

"She was perfectly healthy," she said. "And if she wasn't feeling good I don't know why she would be laying in a ditch."

Stokes said workers found her mother. She said at first police couldn't identify her, because Briseno didn't have any of her belongings.

"It was an emotional roller coaster," the daughter said. "They wouldn't tell us anything."

However, once they did identify the mother, that's when the questions began for the family.

"They said there was nothing physically wrong with her," Stokes said. "But, at the viewing today she had a gash on her head."

In terms of Hammond, Stokes said her mother has told her stories about him that weren't good.



"She would be enraged with some of the things," she said.

Stokes said she will miss her mom's hugs and smile. She hopes Hammond is found soon.

"I hope they get him," she said. "And figure out what happened."

Live Oak Police ask anyone with information or on Hammond's whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (210) 653-0033.