SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex the oasis at Oakwell on the city's northeast side Friday afternoon.

30 units are at the fire at 1900 northeast Loop 410, between Wurzbach and Ira Lee Road, just inside the loop.

San Antonio fire officials tell us everyone made it out okay. SAPD is also responding.

The fire appears to be inside the wall of the apartments, making it difficult to fight. Flames were seen through the roof.

There's also heavy smoke billowing from the three-story complex.

