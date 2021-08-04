Crews battle two-alarm shopping center fire Wednesday morning

Chief Hood said he was mainly worried about how the heat index would firefighters as they worked on the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire at a strip center on the northeast side Wednesday morning.

Fire officials were called out around 9 a.m. to the shopping area in the 4200 block of Centergate Street. SAPD Chief Charles Hood said at the scene there was maintenance work going on at a paint shop in the strip center, which is what caused the fire.

Chief Hood said he was mainly worried about how the heat index would firefighters as they worked on the fire.

"They are in great physical condition and at the start of their shift, but they have to work another 23 hours today," Chief Hood said.

Chief Hood said he was grateful it was not later in the afternoon when the heat would be even worse.

"If this had been at 3 or 4 in the afternoon, we would be at four alarms already," Hood said.

Fire officials brought in a "scene support" unit to assist and support firefighters. No injuries were reported, officials said.

