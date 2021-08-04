List: Cooling centers open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is opening cooling centers Thursday and Friday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.
Social distancing and masks will be required. Here's where you can go if you need to cool down:
Bazan Library
- 2200 West Commerce Street
- (210) 207-9160
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Carver Library
- 3350 Commerce Street East
- (210) 207-9180
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC
- 2805 East Commerce Street
- (210) 207-5233
- Thur. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Collins Garden Library
- 200 North Park Boulevard
- (210) 207-9120
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Copernicus Community Center
- 5303 Lord Road
- (210) 648-1072
- Thur. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Cortez Library
- 2803 Hunter Boulevard
- (210) 207-9130
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Frank Garrett Community Center
- 1226 NW 18th Street
- (210) 207-1700
- Thur. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Garza Community Center
- 1450 Mira Vista
- (210) 207-7275
- Thur. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hamilton Community Center
- 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- (210) 207-3121
- Thur. 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Harlandale Community Center
- 7227 Briar Place
- (210) 207-3090
- Thur. 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Johnston Library
- 6307 Sun Valley Drive
- (210) 207-9240
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Melendrez Community Center
- 5909 Commerce Street
- 210.434.0277
- Thur. 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Miller’s Pond Community Center
- 6175 Old Pearsall Road
- (210) 623-2900
- Thur. 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Mission Library
- 3134 Roosevelt
- (210) 207-2704
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Palm Heights Community Center
- 1201 West Malone Avenue
- (210) 207-3099
- Thur. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pan American Library
- 1122 West Pyron
- (210) 207-9150
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub 319
- W Travis Street
- (210) 207-1799
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Schaefer Library
- 6322 US Hwy 87 E
- (210) 207-9300
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
South Side Lions Community Center
- 3100 Hiawatha Street
- (210) 207-3155
- Thur. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thousand Oaks Library
- 4618 Thousand Oaks
- (210) 207-9190
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Westfall Library
- 6111 Rosedale
- (210) 207-9220
- Thur. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Woodard Community Center
- 1011 Locke Street
- (210) 225-5445
- Thur. 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Related links on KENS 5: