SAN ANTONIO — If you're feeling stuck at your job or lacking confidence, those at LinkedIn say picking up new skills can change all that.

Right now a new trend called micro-learning is picking up speed where you can learn in small chunks through videos made by Linkedin.

Linkedin makes short courses you can take from your desk or your phone anytime that's convenient for you.

"We are all on LinkedIn anyway, and now through LinkedIn learning, there is something like 13,000 courses. You can learn anything. Soft skills like leadership and communication to technical skills like coding or graphic design."Linkedin Learning Instructor Marci Alboher said.

Access to the online classes is free for your first month and range from $24 - $29 monthly afterward. For more information, click here.

