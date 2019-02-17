SAN ANTONIO — Rodeo time means peak two-stepping season in San Antonio

A group of boot-scooters on the east side keep their moves fresh, year-round.

We stopped by the District 2 Senior Center on S W. W. White Road to meet the line dance Queen and her posse.

“I’ve been coming up here more or less four or five years,” said Jerrie Goodloe. “I really enjoy it, I mean, I’ve met a lot of friends.”

Goodloe sports a purple t-shirt with a quote on the back that reads, “there’s always something to do at District 2!”

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Goodloe joins a group of ladies and occasionally some guys, to break it down on the dance floor.

“I like all types of dancing, with country western but mostly line dancing,” said Goodloe. “Some of them say I’m the line dance queen.”

The Queen is a retired teacher and breast cancer survivor. She enjoys socializing at the Senior Center. The space has activities for all tastes. When the dance group gets going, it’s a party for everyone.

“That’s a partnership we have with the YMCA, we have instructors who come in and lead the seniors though popular songs and dance and what have you,” said Roland Martinez, the Public Relations Manager of the Department of Human Services for the City of San Antonio. “It’s fun and engaging and just helps them feel better.”

The dancers are always happy to help beginners learn the steps.

“The trick to mastering it is practice, practice, practice,” said Goodloe.

She says all the work has health benefits, too.

“Most of all it keeps you slim and trim,” said Goodloe. “I’m a homebody… I got to the point where I couldn’t zip my jeans up. I said oh, it’s time to get off the couch. I’ve been dancing ever since.”

With her smooth moves, the Queen’s rodeo jeans will definitely zip right up.

Residents 60 and older can participate in the activities at any of the city’s ten senior centers.

COMPREHENSIVE SENIOR CENTERS

Senior Comprehensive Centers—offering San Antonio and Bexar County seniors 60+ comprehensive resource facilities.