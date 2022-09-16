Lina Khil to be featured on national missing persons show

Lina was last seen on the playground at her apartment complex in San Antonio on December 20, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Lina Sardar Khil, who has been missing from San Antonio for more than nine months, will be featured in a national show about missing children.

She will be featured in a segment airing on In Pursuit with John Walsh Wednesday September 21 at 8 p.m. (c) on Investigation Discovery. It will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.

Lina was last seen on the playground at her apartment complex in San Antonio on December 20, 2021. The now 4-year-old wandered out of her mother’s sight and disappeared. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. She's 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes when she went missing. Lina is originally from Afghanistan so she may only speak Pashto.

Last month, San Antonio police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.

If you have any information about the child's disappearance, the Missing Person Unit's phone number is 210-207-7660. They answer the phone 24 hours a day.

Tips can be anonymous.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.