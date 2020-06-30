'Limit gatherings to only family members' | Tips on preventing spread of COVID-19 July 4 weekend

The city says you should remember to keep your mask on, keep a safe distance from others and continue to wash your hands frequently.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus numbers continue to increase as we get closer and closer to 4th of July weekend, and the city has banned large gatherings of more than 100 people.

Now, San Antonio is asking everyone to stay home this holiday weekend. Metro Health says the best thing people can do is limit gatherings to only family members and make sure all activities happen outside. The reason? More fresh air and space to keep your distance.

They say if you're in the backyard, you should remember to keep your mask on, keep a safe distance from others and continue to wash your hands frequently.

The city also says people who have recently been tested for coronavirus, and are still waiting on results, should hold off on making any weekend plans. Metro Health says grandparents will more than likely have to miss out on family functions this year as well.

“You should spend the time between when you got tested to when you get your results in quarantine. You should be staying at home. You should not be interacting with other people,” Jennifer Herriott, Deputy Director at San Antonio Metro Health said.

There are some events happening this weekend, including a firework show at SeaWorld, but reservations are required.