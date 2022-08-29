'Her life will continue to make a positive difference': 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run was an organ donor

Lilly was able to save at least five lives with her organ donations, her mom wrote.

OSPREY, Fla. — On Sunday, the family of a 13-year-old left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash shared that she had passed away from her injuries.

Now, Lilly's memory will not only live on in the friends and family who knew her but also in the lives of complete strangers she was able to save.

In sharing the news of her daughter's passing, Lilly's mom explained that the 13-year-old was an organ donor.

"She was able to save at least 5 lives with her organ donations as I know that’s what she would have wanted," she wrote.

Lilly, an 8th grader at Pine View School in Osprey, was hit by a car on Aug. 16 while riding her bike home from school. The driver, later identified as 65-year-old David Chang, left the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Chang was arrested in Tampa the day after the crash.

The teen was transported to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg in critical condition. Her family said on a Gofundme page for medical expenses that Lilly suffered "massive brain damage."

After fighting in the hospital for nearly two weeks, she passed away on Sunday.

"Our sweet Lilly passed away today surrounded by family. Her injuries were too extensive and she is no longer suffering. I hardly know what to say. Thank you again everyone for your support and kindness," her mom wrote.

Lilly will be remembered as a "beautiful, smart, kind and amazing 13 year old."

"She is a great big sister, loving daughter and makes friends with everyone she meets," the fundraising page read.

In a message to the Pine View community, Principal Stephen Covert shared that additional counselors would be available to students, staff and parents looking for guidance on how to speak to their children about grief or loss.

“The family shared with us that Lilly was an organ donor, and her life will continue to make a positive difference, in addition to her beautiful memory, in the lives of so many," he wrote.