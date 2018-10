A young rapper who recently made headlines for an alleged overdose on Flamin' hot Cheetos, has canceled a San Antonio show just two days before he was set to take the stage on Halloween night.

An email from the venue, The Aztec Theatre, alerted media to the cancelation, although the conditions for the cancelation were vague, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

The venue did provide that refunds are available at point of purchase.

Further details were not immediately available.

© 2018 KENS