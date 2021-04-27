Army veteran, Reagan HS alumnus continues years-long recovery after lightning strike during training exercise

LearningRX is re-wiring his brain to help his memory return

SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. Army lieutenant who nearly lost his life to a lightning strike has defied the odds, no longer on the battlefield but in a battle to get his memory back.

Garrett Spears, 31, is a graduate of Ronald Reagan High School and Texas A&M University, as well as an Army veteran. About 10 years ago, his life literally flashed before his eyes when he was hit by lightning during a combat training exercise at Fort Hood.

"He was in a coma through from October to December," said his mother, Laura Spears. "And when he came out of the coma he had to start learning everything again."

She said at one point they discussed taking him off life support, but Garrett wouldn't have that.

"It was amazing just watching him slowly come back—come back to life, as you say," Laura Spears said.

Slowly but surely, Garrett has once again had to learn how to eat, walk, talk and build back his short-term memory.

"One of the first things that I remember is doing the presidents," Laura Spears said. "He had to learn to say the presidents in order, and now he can. He's doing it backwards as well."

In addition to physical therapy, for the past seven years Laura has taken her son to LearningRX, a center for one-on-one brain training. The goal: to re-wire his brain.

"Watching his brain learn something new and do something...it's just it's amazing just to sit there and watch him," she said.

"The areas that are damaged, you can grow new neural connections in the brain and grow new synapses," said Gina Cruz, director and owner of LeraningRX Northeast. "That information is traveling faster and is able to be retained."

Laura Spears says LearningRX has been a sort of lifeline for her son.

"They challenge them," she said. "They know when to back off. It's it's been great being here and having people that care as much about my son as I do."

"He has made great strides," Cruz added. "Garrett has come a really long ways."

As long as Garrett keeps working to re-wire that brain, the sky is the limit.