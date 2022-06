The fire spread to an RV dealership burning 20 RVs. There were no injuries reported and the fire has been extinguished and contained.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A lightning strike is the reason for a grass fire in Seguin, officials say.

It started around 3:15 p.m. when the Seguin Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 4400 block of I-10 West. Officials say a lightning strike ignited the fire, but a strong north wind cause the fire to spread.