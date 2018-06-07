When a booming thunder clap shook the Benitez family out of their sleep early Friday in west Bexar County, they thought lightning hit nearby.

But then they smelled smoke in their home on Rambling Rose in The Villages of Westcreek, and they called for help and escaped as smoke filled the second floor.

“We saw a flash of light. It was very bright and you could hear it and we woke up instantly and my daughter cried and ran into the room with our dog,” Amber Benitez said.

Benitez said she grew up in Houston and she is accustomed to floods, not fires.

"I think I second guessed it a little bit," Benitez said. “If you feel like your family's in danger, don't second guess it, just act on it and get everybody out.”

Benitez and her husband, Misael, got the kids and their pets to safety, with advice for anyone in a similar emergency. "Just act fast, you'd rather be safe than sorry," Benitez said.

The children, Nathan and Adelynn, were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Misael, who is medically retired from the Army, said he is glad everyone, including pets escaped unharmed.

The fire department, from Emergency Services District 2, has set the damage estimate at $60,000.

The family said they are grateful for the kindness of neighbors and strangers alike. “Everybody was bringing us something to drink, we even had neighbors come bring us money," Benitez said.

Because hauling away the debris and rebuilding will be hot and hard and dirty, the family said they are glad they have good insurance. "While the house was still burning, we got on the phone and called the insurance and they got us a hotel," Benitez said.

Benitez said being prepared makes all the difference when the unexpected happens.

“Even though the fire only burned in the attic, everything is ruined by all the water. It's pretty much the whole second floor and then our garage,” Benitez said.

"Insurance is very important because you never know if it's going to happen to you or not," Benitez said.

