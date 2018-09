A family escaped their Alamo Ranch home early Saturday morning after it caught on fire during a thunderstorm.

Bexar County firefighters said the home at Sweet Destiny and Amber Rose in the Lone Terraces subdivision on San Antonio's west side likely was struck by lightning and caught on fire just after 4 a.m.

The roof was engulfed in flames. The family was inside when the fire started, and everyone got out OK.

