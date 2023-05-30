Lightning believed to be cause of at least seven structure fires in Frisco, Carrollton

The Frisco Fire Department posted images of a fire that crews were battling at a home.

FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters in Frisco and Carrollton were busy on Tuesday afternoon during some pop-up storms in the area.

The departments said they were working on a total of seven structure fires and that lightning is believed to be the cause of the fires.

According to the Frisco Fire Department, crews were responding to three separate structure fires and had received reports of six lightning strikes to buildings.

One of the fires happened at a home on Silverbrook Lane and another on Old Province Way. Both are near the intersection of Teel Parkway and Stonebrook Parkway.

A neighbor told WFAA that she noticed smoke coming from a house on Old Province after she saw lightning around 2:50 p.m.

The home sustained significant damage, and most of its roof is now gone. The homeowners are on vacation, according to neighbors.

Nearby down the street on Silverbrook, a second house caught fire around the same time as the first and also suffered severe damage.

The residents of the two houses will not be able to return to their homes due to the damage.

The third fire was about two miles north on Norwich Lane. This home had limited damage and the family was able to return.

While there were no injuries to residents, Frisco officials said a firefighter was injured while battling the blaze on Silverbrook and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion.

The Carrollton Fire Department confirmed to WFAA that its crews had responded to four structure fires -- two of which were working fires.

Those two working fires happened at homes on Wood Creek and Whitehurst. In both those incidents, the fires were contained to the attic, according to the department.

There were no injuries reported in the Carrollton fires.