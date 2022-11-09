x
Local

3-year-old boy's death considered 'suspicious,' Liberty County authorities say

Authorities said it's early in the investigation and they're interviewing family members and waiting for the child's autopsy results.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old boy died Saturday in north Liberty County, according to authorities.

On Sunday, officials said the child's death is being investigated and is considered "suspicious."

What happened

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the boyfriend of the child's mother called Liberty County authorities and reported that the child was in distress and "gagging," officials said.

When EMS showed up at the house on County Road 3792, they found the child in a recliner and started CPR.

The boy was taken to Kingwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Authorities said it's still early in the investigation and they're interviewing family members and waiting for the child's autopsy results.

