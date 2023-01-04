LG&E: Expect to see power restored by Sunday night

LG&E expects 100% of its Jefferson County customers to see their lights back on by 11 p.m., Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The severe weather system that rolled through Kentuckiana on Friday night and early Saturday morning has caused many outages across the area.

As of 12:15 a.m. Sunday, LG&E is reporting more than 5,315 outages in Kentucky.

Jefferson County has around 3,501 outages and Oldham County has around 74 outages.

In southern Indiana, Scott County has the most outages currently with around 1,100 outages, Jackson County has the second most with just over 1,000 outages and Jefferson County, IN has just over 200 outages.

Restoration crews slowed down Saturday

Chris Whelan, vice president of communications at LG&E, told WHAS11 that winds are currently hindering crews.

"We've had broken poles, downed lines, so crews have really been out trying to rehang wire and get the customers back on as quickly as possible," she said. "We would get customers on, and the wind continued all day, and other customers would go out."

Saturday's sunny skied also came with 40 to 50 mph winds in some areas.

LG&E had crews on standby, ahead of Friday's storms. The company brought in 80 extra line workers from sister company Kentucky Utilities (KU), as well as line workers from surrounding states.

This follows the massive power outages last month from the wind storms, where nearly a quarter of a million LG&E customers were without power.

Friday's storms brought massive damage to certain neighborhoods

In total, Whelan says about 41,000 LG&E customers lost power, Friday. She said a brunt of the outages were felt in Jefferson County. Though, power wasn't the only concern.

In the Taylor Berry neighborhood, two 100-foot tall oak trees were brought down: one on Larchmont Avenue and one on Central Avenue.

"I'm just flabbergasted," Rebecca Wells-Gonzalez, who lives on Larchmont Avenue, said. "The entire street is blocked by a fallen tree which has hit another tree which has fallen into a yard and it's on top of a car."

Living in the Taylor Berry neighborhood 9-years now, Gonzalez has seen her fair share of storms but was still shocked by the site she walked out to Saturday morning.

"I knew. I knew that when we walked outside we were going to see limbs down, but I didn't know that we were going to see homes destroyed," she said. "The house is crushed. Half of the house is destroyed. Where are you going to go?"

To stay up to date on these outages, please visit the LG&E Outage Map.

