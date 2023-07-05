Dive crews searching for man who drowned at Lewisville Lake, officials say

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team assisted Lake Cities FD in the search for a man in his 40s who went under the water in the middle of the lake on July 4.

CORINTH, Texas — Crews were searching for a man in his 40s who went underwater on July 4 at Lewisville Lake and never resurfaced.

The drowning call came in Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials told WFAA the incident happened in the northwest portion of the lake by Corinth. The Lewisville Fire Department dive team assisted Lake Cities FD in the search for the man.

Lewisville FD officials said the man was part of a group that rented a pontoon boat and was out swimming in the lake. The Lewisville Fire Department dive team used sonar in the lake in an attempt to locate the body.

Texas Game Warden officials told WFAA the drowning victim had not been recovered, and their search would resume Wednesday morning.

This comes after an 19-year-old also drowned at Lewisville Lake on Monday. The teen was swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park and was not wearing a life jacket. Lewisville officials said he was swimming by a buoy and believe he may have gotten tangled in the ropes of the buoy. The teen was pulled from the water Monday night and was later pronounced dead.