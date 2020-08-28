'A judgment error': Lewiston Tribune apologizes for cartoon about police violence

"We made a judgment error and failed to anticipate the impact the cartoon would have locally, and the negative reaction it would elicit," the publisher wrote.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Tribune's publisher is apologizing after a political cartoon about police violence that was published in the newspaper sparked controversy in the community.

In a commentary piece published on Thursday, Aug. 27, publisher and editor Nathan Alford wrote that a "firestorm of criticism was unleashed against the Lewiston Tribune on social media and beyond."

The response stemmed from an Atlanta Journal-Constitution political cartoon that was published on the Opinion page of the paper's Aug. 26 edition, Alford wrote.

The cartoon depicts a pair of students, one Black and one white, hiding underneath classroom desks next to a chalkboard that read "Active Shooter drill." In the cartoon, the Black student says, "This feels like preparing for a cop to show up."

It was sketched by cartoonist Mike Luckovich in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Protests erupted in Wisconsin and nationwide after cellphone footage showing police shooting Blake as he leaned into his SUV — apparently while three of his children were sitting in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media.

Blake, 29, was hospitalized in serious condition and his father said this week that he is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Lewiston Tribune's front office was inundated with emails, phone calls and more than four dozen subscription cancellations after the cartoon was published, Alford said. Many people felt that the paper did not support local law enforcement, and was putting down teachers who lead students in active shooter drills and first responders, he added.

"Luckovich is a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist whose edgy approach to his craft has landed us in hot water with our community before," Alford wrote.

Many people interpreted the cartoon as a "direct slap in the face of our local law enforcement," Alford said, regardless of Luckovich's intent to sketch a cartoon about a "significant national news event and ongoing public debate about law enforcement methods in our country."

The Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order released a statement in response to the cartoon on Wednesday Aug. 26.

"We are disappointed in the editorial cartoon printed by the Lewiston Tribune on 8.26.2020. We know this community stands united with our officers and this cartoon does not represent your feelings toward us," the statement reads in part.

"We have seen our community stay above the divisive national media and rally behind us. We will continue to stand with you and to prevent our city and neighborhoods from becoming fractured like so many in our country," the statement continues.

Alford said he visited with nearly every police chief and sheriff, and a handful of local officers, on Thursday.

"My message: We regret Wednesday’s Opinion page cartoon. We made a judgment error and failed to anticipate the impact the cartoon would have locally, and the negative reaction it would elicit," Alford wrote. "Make no mistake, local law enforcement is a cornerstone of our communities. These officers and deputies are responsible for keeping our streets, homes, schools and children safe."

Alford added that it is "unfair and unjust" to infer wrongdoing on the part of local officers and deputies solely based on "the action of others in cities like Kenosha, Wis., or Minneapolis, Minn."

"Let’s not overlook the fact we’re all innocent — including police officers — until proven guilty. There are facts and circumstances that cannot be seen on the videos captured by officers or bystanders," he wrote.

However, Lewiston is not entirely immune to racial tensions, as Alford pointed out. He mentioned an update published in the Tribune on Wednesday about Mark Domino's pending criminal trial on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer stemming from an incident last summer.

Domino, a Black man, was incorrectly suspected of being a vehicle prowler. He has filed a $5 million tort claim against the city of Clarkston over the incident.

"Regardless of political stripe, many of us are frustrated, even angry, about what’s happening in the world around us," Alford wrote.

Alford also mentioned that people should not overlook the underlying premise of Luckovich's cartoon: "Black people in many parts of our country are fearful of the police, and for those of us who didn’t live through the civil rights movement of the 1960s, this is the most widespread division we’ve ever experienced in the country we all love."

He promised that the newspaper would help local law enforcement leaders work toward any improvements that are needed.