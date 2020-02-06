Let's go fishing! Woodlawn Lake is well-stocked

About 4,000 Largemouth Bass fingerlings were stocked Tuesday morning at Woodlawn Lake.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your fishing rods! Woodlawn Lake is well-stocked with plenty of fish.

That's because on Tuesday morning, Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the pond with 4,000 Largemouth Bass fingerlings.

TPW has been working with San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to improve fishing at the park.

Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond were stocked with catfish on May 11.

The department says it is implementing new rules since social distancing due to coronavirus. Here is a full list of those rules:

Keep a 6-foot social distance between yourself and others.

Avoid crowded areas. If crowded, choose a different time or location to fish.

Do not touch public surfaces such as benches, railings or water fountains.

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after fishing and after touching any public surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of coronavirus.

In Texas, children under 17 can fish for free, but a fishing license is required for adults in the family.