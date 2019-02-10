SAN ANTONIO — Leticia Vasquez has been appointed as the interim Precinct 2 Constable by the Bexar County Commissioners Court.

Vasquez was one of five finalists selected by the Commissioners Court Tuesday. More than 29 people had applied to fill the vacancy.

The interim position was created when current Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela announced to KENS 5 that she would run for Bexar County Sheriff in 2020.

That declaration invoked the so-called "resign-to-run" provision of the Texas Constitution, the Bexar County District Attorney's Civil Section Chief wrote in an opinion.

Vela filed a lawsuit Monday asking for a judge to rule that she did not resign from her post.

In response to Vela's lawsuit, the judge put off a final answer. He granted a temporary restraining order keeping the county from replacing Vela right away. But the judge said the county could interview candidates and appoint a replacement.



She said she’s not too familiar with how the constable’s office works but is willing to learn. She doesn’t have plans to run for Pct. 2 Constable in 2020.