Residents on Prentiss Drive in Leon Valley walked outside Thursday night to find a man on the ground with bullet wounds in his chest.

Police received a call just after 10 p.m. for a man believed to be in his 20s. The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and unresponsive.

The Leon Valley Police Department is taking over the investigation after shell casings were discovered on the corner of Evers Road and Forest Moss, about a mile away. Police do not know how the man made it to Prentiss Drive. They said it was possible he ran or was dumped there.

The man's name was not immediately available.

