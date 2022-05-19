Leon Valley gas station closed due to suspected leak

SAN ANTONIO — A QuikTrip in Leon Valley is closed after an employee called 911 because the C02 alarm went off and reported to be feeling dizzy and nauseous Thursday morning, officials said.

Leon Valley EMS responded to the gas station located at 6461 Bandera Road after the employee called and reported C02 automated alarm went off.

Fire crews said the store was evacuated and closed down to the public. The employee was treated on scene and released. Officials said they were not able to locate the source of the leak; the store will remain closed until management can get the issue resolved.