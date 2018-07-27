LEON SPRINGS — A Leon Springs woman is sharing her secret to a long and happy life.

Still living at home, active, and sharp, Marion Sansone is celebrating 102 years!

Born in 1916 in a Pennsylvania mining town, Marion was a teenager during the Great Depression. At just 16 years old, she moved to New Jersey to work as a waitress.

“Even if I wanted to finish high school I couldn’t because money was needed in the house,” said Marion.

She served up food with a warm smile from then on. Marion worked at the Loft and Angelo’s in San Antonio well into her 90’s.

She also raised three children and loves spending time with her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“I think those were my most happiest days of my life, I was able to have my three children.”

Retired from the service industry, Marion fills her days with volunteer work at a local thrift store, attending church, baking and playing bingo.

“Once in a while, I win. Once in a while,” said Marion. “It breaks the monotony of your life, you get a big kick out of hearing them say BINGO!”

Active and happy, Marion’s secret is that she practices both of those traits.

“If you keep your mind busy it’s not going to slack off. There’s an old saying ‘if you don’t use it you lose it’ and it’s very true in so many ways.”

She keeps busy without becoming a busy-body.

“I don’t believe in going poking around and minding everybody else’s business.”

At 102 years young, Marion says she embraces every change that comes her way.

“You’ve got to be on the move and you’ve got to be quick about it because it’s not going stay there waitin’ for you.”

