AMBER Alert issued for teen believed to be sex trafficking victim

Leilana Graham was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive. Authorities think she's in danger with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith.

HOUSTON — The FBI Houston division is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last month. Authorities said they believe Leilana Graham is a sex trafficking victim.

Usually, KHOU 11 wouldn't reveal the name or share a photo of a victim of sex trafficking, but the FBI says Leilana is in grave danger and they want to find her as fast as possible.

Leilana was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston. The FBI believes she is in danger and is possibly with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Leilana on Tuesday night.

Leilana was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown color pants, black shoes and she was carrying a clear backpack. She has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 147 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Smith is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Smith drives a blue 2008 GMC truck with Texas plates: 28809T1. He was last heard from in Houston.

Anyone with information about Leilana’s whereabouts is urged to call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.

What victims go through

Jennifer Hohman works with sex trafficking victims and knows what Leilana could be going through.

"And the trafficker's going to keep her very close to him and to basically groom and teach her or have someone else teach her that she's not allowed to look directly at anyone in the eyes. He's going to tell her to how to act, how to respond and she will always love him if somebody asked or question she will always look to him for the answer. The average age of entry into being trafficked is 12 to 16 years old," Hohman said.