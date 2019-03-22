SAN ANTONIO — The LEGOLAND Discovery Center doesn't open its doors at the Shops at Rivercenter until April 12, but that's not stopping them from getting a head start on Fiesta.

The LDC is getting into the Fiesta spirit with the release of their limited edition "Build Your Own Fiesta Medal!"

San Antonio's Master Model Builder, Kevin Hintz, is the designer behind the medal.

The BRICKTASTIC medal comes with all of the pieces needed to build it.

Anyone interested in adding the LDC "Build Your Own Fiesta Medal!" to their Fiesta medal collection, can enter for a chance to win here.