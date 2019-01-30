SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a part-time or full-time job at some of San Antonio's newest attractions, you'll want to check this out.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium will hold a hiring fair Friday, February 8 through Sunday, February 10 at the La Quinta Riverwalk. The attractions are hiring over 100 full and part-time positions that include food and beverage, retail, aquarists, operations and facilities, according to a release.

The new indoor attractions at the Shops at Rivercenter open in a few months, with LEGOLAND Discovery Center scheduled for an April opening and SEA LIFE Aquarium opening just a few weeks later.

Applicants can participate in on-site interview with representatives from both attractions on Friday, February 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applicants can visit the Grand Opening Career Fair Website, RSVP to the Facebook event, or go to MerlinCareers.com to apply.

Entry-level positions will start at $10 an hour, the company said.

For more information, follow LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio on Facebook or go to their website. For SEA LIFE Aquarium San Antonio, visit Facebook or their website.